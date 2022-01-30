Kid Capri & Daughter Vina Love Team Up On "Uptown"

Kid Capri may be turning 55 next month, but he still has the lyrical wit and charisma that he carried when he was at his peak in the golden ages. As HipHop N More points out, the legendary producer, DJ, and rapper has had his name stamped in the history books for some time now.

In celebration of his birthday on Monday, February 7th, the Bronx-born creative will be sharing his first full-length project in 25 years, titled The Love. Ahead of that, Capri has tapped his daughter, Vina Love (known from Growing Up Hip Hop: New York) for a feature on his latest single, "Uptown."

The song comes with an accompanying music video, filmed in New York which you can check out above.

Apart from working on his album, Kid Capri has also been busy assisting with his contributions to the forthcoming reboot of The Proud Family on Disney+. The rapper also found himself fighting off a nasty case of COVID, but seems to have made a strong recovery.

Stream "Uptown" below and look out for The Love, hitting DSPs on February 7th.

Quotable Lyrics:

This knock right here will make you two-step

It's about guaranteed to give you a cool rep

It's your birthday so Imma give you a new gift

All these other dudes are givin' ya nothin' to move with

