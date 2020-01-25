Kid Buu Raps About Chicken Soup, Pikachu & Other Niche Topics On "Blind For Love3"

Jersey-bred rapper Kid Buu creates the type of trap music that's as vibrant as his signature half-purple hair, as made evident on his new seven-track album titled Blind For Love3.

As the title suggests, this project continues the series Buu started with Blind For Love in 2018 and it's follow-up, Blind For Love2, in 2019. Clocking in at just 15 minutes long, Blind For Love3 is playful in nature and overall doesn't take itself too seriously. On tracks like "Chicken Soup" — clever DJ Webstar reference, by the way! — he compares the shock of his come-up to that of Pikachu, which plays perfectly into the manga/anime inspo from the cover art itself. Other moments, like his flow on "Billie," show off more of his speedy rap cadence, meanwhile "Impatient" plays up the emo indie rock vibes that often come out in a handful of his songs. Overall, it's an easy listen that will get fans more than excited while garnering even the slightest bit of respect from the casual Hip-Hop head due to the many fun references placed throughout the lyrics.

Listen to Blind For Love3 by Kid Buu right now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist:

1. Plastic

2. Chicken Soup

3. Billie

4. Tooley (Ft. RSK)

5. Impatient

6. Expensive Shit

7. Rockstar Life