The streets of Toronto haven't been kind to Kid Buu. Recently, there were rumors floating about that the 30-year-old rapper got himself caught up in some trouble after he was robbed during a visit to the Canadian city. DJ Akademiks and No Jumper's Adam22 shared video clips and images of a masked person flaunting Kid Buu's jewelry, suggesting that the rapper had been robbed. The alleged thief wears one chain while displaying another along with an iced out watch.

"Goons in Toronto claimed they robbed #kidbuu...most likely a stunt but idk," Akademiks wrote in the caption to the video. A Canadian outlet named 6ixBuzz TV also shared the news of Kid Buu's alleged robbery and commented on Akademik's post, "Nah its facts crodie. @kidbuu can’t be acting up in the city 😤💯."

Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared what may have gone down before the supposed altercation occurred. "KidBuu posted a video of him in Toronto saying 'n*ggas scared to come outside' and then got immediately robbed for his chain and watch, made his Instagram private LOL 😂😂😂😂😂." Others are claiming that the entire episode is for clout and nothing even took place. Who knows. Check it out and judge for yourself, and make sure watch Kid Buu kicking it with us for our Snack Review series below.