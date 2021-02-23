Reflecting on the passing of Hip Hop legend Ecstasy from Whodini has caused Kid to share thoughts about the current sounds in the genre. The Kid 'N Play icon has been intimately woven into Hip Hop history since the mid-1980s when his duo began their careers. They would eventually tour with groups like N.W.A. and star in classic films like House Party, and soon, the Kid 'N Play wave was international. When they were at their peak, Kid recalls artists and groups purposefully creating sounds that were unlike their fellow rappers.

"All the groups had a distinct sound," said Kid. "Whodini sounded like Whodini, KRS[-One] sounded like KRS, and Salt-N-Pepa sound like Salt-N-Pepa, and Biz Markie sound like—it was very distinct. Now, they all went together—that's the one thing that I point to in terms of comparing it to Hip Hop today. A lot of the sounds I like, like one kinda wave... I'm still hearing monetization if you will."

"I just felt more definition between the groups. Getting back to Salt-N-Pepa. Salt-N-Pepa sounded like, so different." Kid added that many of the acts from his generation were trained in different flows, especially those in duets and groups who would go back and forth conversationally, much like Kid 'N Play and Salt-N-Pepa.

He added a few more distinctive sounding artists like Too $hort, N.W.A., and M.C. Hammer. "I just felt like it was a little more defined." Do you think Hip Hop and Rap artists used to care more about having a distinctive sound or do you feel like artists today still find that to be important when making music?