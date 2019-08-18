mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kiana Lede Leaves The Lines Blurred On "Title"

Milca P.
August 17, 2019 23:41
Kiana Ledé

Kiana Ledé checks in with new track.


While she delivered on her Myself EP back in June, songstress Kiana Ledé is back with afresh new offering in the form of her "Title" track.

The new selection is an ode to situationships with Ledé opting to clear her relationship of titles, choosing to leave it untethered and allowing it to take its own path: "Don't care what we call it/It's all here when you want it."

Thetrackprrecedes a 22-date tour that Kiana is set to kick off at the end of August in Miami before she travels through cities that include Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and Honolulu, wrapping up in October. 

For now, get into "Title."

Quotable Lyrics

Know we on the same page
We can keep it grindin' on a slow pace
I'm a lil 'fraid of what I'm feelin' for ya
But we don't gotta rush at love, ain't no haste

Kiana Ledé
