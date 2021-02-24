Kiana Ledé Joins THEY. For The "Count Me In" Remix

Producer-songwriter duo THEY. burst onto the music scene as a group in 2017 with the release of their debut album Nü Religion: HYENA, and since then, the outfit has been slowly building an excellent catalog of genre-bending music. Consisting of Drew Love and Dante Jones, THEY. went on hiatus and kept listeners waiting years for a full-length follow up to their 2017 debut before finally returning with their sophomore album The Amanda Tape.

Leading up to The Amanda Tape, the duo dropped a slew of singles, starting with last summer's "Count Me In." Each of the single's cover artwork featured a cassette tape graphic that tied into their album cover and theme of their imminent sophomore album. Now, months after the fall release of The Amanda Tape, THEY. are revisiting one of the project's standout tracks with a remix and new visuals.

Today, the duo shared a revamped version of "Count Me In," which now features a verse from "EX" and "Wicked Games" singer-songwriter Kiana Ledé. Falling in line with their 2020 releases, this pseudo-remix also comes packaged in THEY.'s signature cassette tape artwork. "Count Me In" also arrives alongside a bold music video, which is sure to also elevate their single even more.

Are you feeling "Count Me In" a little bit more now that Kiana Ledé has joined the record?

