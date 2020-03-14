mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kiana Ledé Isn't About The Drama On R&B Single "Forfeit" Ft. Lucky Daye

Erika Marie
March 14, 2020 02:56
Forfeit
Kiana Ledé Feat. Lucky Daye

Kiana Ledé shared the cover art and announced the release date for her debut project "Kiki." She also delivered her first single, "Forfeit."


If you had any doubt that Kiana Ledé was one to mess with, think again. The soul singer is preparing to drop off her debut studio album and just yesterday (March 12) shared the news with fans about its upcoming release. "My debut album #Kiki is coming April 3rd," she tweeted. "Shout out to all my beautiful friends who shared their gifts and love with me on this album. I can finally let you all SEE who I made magic with!"

To celebrate the news, Kiana Ledé shared her latest single "Forfeit" featuring Lucky Daye. On the R&B track, Kiana puts a man in his place and lets him know that he's stepping out of line with the way he's been treating her. Meanwhile, Kiki hosts features from Ari Lennox, 6LACK, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Arin Ray, and Col3trane. Check out "Forfeit" featuring Lucky Daye and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You must be some kinda f*cked up
To be talkin' to me crazy
You be tryna call me anything
But you know, n*gga, that don't phase me, I
Guess I'm 'bout to have to lay it down
I don't think you love to come around no more
See my daddy, he a little crazy

Kiana Ledé
Kiana Ledé Lucky Daye kiki
