Kiana Ledé Drops Off Her New EP "Myself"

In 2011, Kiana Lede's signed a deal with RCA at the age of 14 which unfortunately didn't work out for her. She was later dropped by the label but in the past year, she's been putting her best foot forward as she's dropped single after single. Last summer, she released her project, Selfless which features A$AP Ferg and Blackway. Now, she's returned with her follow-up project.

Kiana Lede's back with her new EP, Myself. The new project consists of six songs with Offset and Jennifer Lewis making appearances on the project. It's a short project but for anyone who hasn't gotten familiar with her, it's a good starting point.

In the months leading up to the release of the project, she released remixes to "Ex" with Lil Baby and French Montana.

Peep Myself below.