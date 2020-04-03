mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kiana Ledé Delivers Debut Alum "KIKI" Ft. Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo, 6LACK, BIA

Erika Marie
April 03, 2020 01:21
Kiana Ledé finally shares her introductory project after spending six years in the industry navigating her career.


What better way to introduce herself to the world than to deliver a debut album titled after her nickname. Kiana Ledé is no stranger to the entertainment industry and has been navigating her career since she was just 14-years-old. The now-22-year-old has been given a second chance at a first impression with the release of her debut project KIKI that was released on her new label, Republic Records.

The R&B sounds from the Arizona native are a delightful addition to the rising artists in music's current culture who are looking to stake their claim as the next noteworthy star. Kiana calls on a handful of fellow artists to help her along on KIKI including Lucky Daye, 6LACK, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Col3trane, Arin Ray, and Dreamville's Ari Lennox. Stream KIKI by Kiana Ledé and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Cancelled.
2. Movin.
3. Mad at Me.
4. Chocolate. ft. Ari Lennox
5. Forfeit. ft. Lucky Daye
6. Second Chances ft. 6LACK
7. Crazy.
8. Plenty More.
9. Skiterlude.
10. Labels. ft. Moneybagg Yo & BIA
11. Honest.
12. Feel a Way.
13. Good Girl. ft. Col3trane
14. Attention.
15. Separation ft. Arin Ray
16. Protection.
17. No Takebacks

Kiana Ledé Lucky Daye 6LACK MoneyBagg Yo Bia Col3trane Arin Ray Ari Lennox
