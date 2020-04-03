Kiana Ledé Delivers Debut Alum "KIKI" Ft. Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo, 6LACK, BIA

What better way to introduce herself to the world than to deliver a debut album titled after her nickname. Kiana Ledé is no stranger to the entertainment industry and has been navigating her career since she was just 14-years-old. The now-22-year-old has been given a second chance at a first impression with the release of her debut project KIKI that was released on her new label, Republic Records.

The R&B sounds from the Arizona native are a delightful addition to the rising artists in music's current culture who are looking to stake their claim as the next noteworthy star. Kiana calls on a handful of fellow artists to help her along on KIKI including Lucky Daye, 6LACK, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Col3trane, Arin Ray, and Dreamville's Ari Lennox. Stream KIKI by Kiana Ledé and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Cancelled.

2. Movin.

3. Mad at Me.

4. Chocolate. ft. Ari Lennox

5. Forfeit. ft. Lucky Daye

6. Second Chances ft. 6LACK

7. Crazy.

8. Plenty More.

9. Skiterlude.

10. Labels. ft. Moneybagg Yo & BIA

11. Honest.

12. Feel a Way.

13. Good Girl. ft. Col3trane

14. Attention.

15. Separation ft. Arin Ray

16. Protection.

17. No Takebacks