Kiana Ledé & D.A. Doman Come Through With Addictive "Easy Breezy"

October 19, 2019 19:23
Easy Breezy
Kiana Ledé

Kiana Ledé drops off her latest.


Following the release of her Myself EP this summer, singer Kiana Ledé has kept busy.

In August, the YouTube cover turned-Republic Records signee unleashed her "Title" track and now, hopping over a bouncy backdrop from producer D.A. Doman, Kiana returns with consistency on her "Easy Breezy" selection.

This time around, you can expect to find Ledé's velvety vocals finding a great company in the enchanting bass of D.A. as the combination makes for a warm soundtrack for colder weather. The new campaign of music points toward what we hope to be a full-length album at the end of the tunnel. Last year, Ledé debuted with her Selfless effort. Until its follow-up arrives, get into "Easy Breezy."

Quotable Lyrics

When you need someone to call, I'll be right there 
When you flip that script up on me, it's not fair 
But you keep acting up like you're all brand new

Kiana Ledé
