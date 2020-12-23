I reckon avoiding Kardashian news is comparable to avoiding the plague or well...the coronavirus–it's everywhere. In the most recent addition to the Keeping Up With Khloe saga, she's spotted with a massive rock on her left ring finger.

The kind reminiscent of a tumor, that Jigga man explains would make it hard "to fit ya hand in your new purse." He, like Tristan Thompson, are some of the few men that can upgrade any woman's life and gift with a diamond the size of a snowball.

Khloe and Tristan are on and off again practically every time you blink. In August, honorary Kardashian and Kourtney's baby father, Scott Disick revealed that the couple were back together on an Instagram post, commenting "@realtristan13 is a lucky man!" In June, they were spotted all cuddled up at a mutual friend's birthday party, that Tristan hosted at his house.

Amicable co-parents or lovers, Khloe is beyond friendly with Tristan and is even at a point where she could poke fun at the kid. Maybe there is hope for these two after all?