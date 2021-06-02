Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson can't seem to catch a break. Their romance has been littered with all types of cheating scandals, some of which Thompson has been readying a lawsuit against for allegedly being nothing but hearsay. An Instagram user known as Kim Cakery recently came forward with allegations that Thompson is the father of her child, although DNA tests have confirmed this is not the case.

She was further exposed on social media for faking a direct message from Khloe Kardashian about the scandal, admitting to manufacturing it but vocalizing her intentions to continue "trolling" the situation. Now, according to TMZ, it seems like Khloe may have the last laugh. Through her attorney, she reportedly is threatening to sue Kim Cakery if she doesn't stop yapping.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

The publication reports Khloe's attorney Lynda Goldman sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kim Cakery, nee Kimberly Alexander on Tuesday (June 1) calling her out for recently admitting to faking DMs from Kardashian.

In the letter obtained by TMZ it reads, "You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it."

Goldman further lays out a timeline, noting Alexander's son was 7 at the time she requested a paternity test from Thompson. According to Goldman, he took one twice, and both times, the results were negative.

Goldman also targets Alexander's claim about the test being done in a “Kardashian affiliated facility,” saying, "It is no such thing. It is one of the most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results."

This is the second cease-and-desist letter Khloe has fired off to Alexander. Khloe and Tristan's lawyer Marty Singer fired off a legal threat to her back in May of 2020 claiming Tristan took a paternity test at an established lab approved by both parties involved to prove he's not the father.

In Tuesday's cease-and-desist, Khloe is demanding Alexander stop harassing her on social media and elsewhere, or face a lawsuit like the one Tristan recently filed against her.

