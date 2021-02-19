A fan was on the receiving end of a lengthy clap back from Khloe Kardashian after they mentioned Jordyn Woods. We all witnessed the fallout from the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods scandal where the two reportedly shared a kiss at a party. Jordyn would lose her best friend Kylie Jenner in the process and since that time, Woods has rebuilt her reputation and the Kardashian-Jenners continue to thrive. Khloe has reportedly chosen to stay with the NBA baller who is also the father of her child, and because they're allegedly moving forward with their relationship, a fan wanted to know if "Kylie [is] allowed to be friends with Jordan again."



Khloe didn't appreciate the suggestion that she would tell any of her siblings how to live their lives. "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with," Khloe responded. "Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect, and value my sister unconditionally!!"

"She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!" Khloe continued. "By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F*CK UP!" Check out a snippet of Tristan speaking to Kim Kardashian about his relationship with Khloe below and read through the reality star's reply to the fan, as well.