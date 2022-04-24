A new image of the Kardashian sisters surfaced on the internet recently and Khloe Kardashian has left some fans in shock or perhaps concerned. The photo which featured Khloe Kardashian, her sister Kim and mother Kris, appears to emphasize the blonde sister's drastic physical transformation. Kim Kardashian shared the image on her official Instagram where she offers the camera pouted lips and captions "Trifecta." The comments were shortly flooded with concern as fans noted Khloe's thin and frail appearance.

This is not the first time Khloe Kardashian's physique makes its way into news headlines. Most recently, we reported on the TV reality star shooting down the pervasive butt implant rumors that had been swirling around the internet for a while now. In late December of last year, Kardashian was also criticized for her ostensibly "natural curls." Page Six published a story praising the reality star for embracing her natural hair, but Twitter users quickly pointed out that the post wasn't entirely correct, joking that the words "Kardashian" and "natural" shouldn't be used together. It seems she cannot catch a break, with some Twitter users continuously blasting her for allegedly transforming her physical appearance quite frequently.