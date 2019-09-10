Season seventeen of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has arrived which means fans and followers finally get to see some of the behind-the-scenes events that conspired after Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The first episode of the season shows the first birthday party for Tristan and Khloe's daughter, True. The event was a bit of an issue since it took place just after Tristan's cheating, forcing Khloe to question if she wanted Tristan in attendance.

"All Tristan does is send countless amounts of flowers, calls, texts, whatever, and I just haven't been ready to talk to him, because I feel like it's going to get into a screaming match," Khloe told her sister in the episode, according to Daily Mail. The 35-year-old then explained how Tristan tried to kiss her one night he came over to visit True. After their daughter was in bed, Tristan tried to make a move

"And then he was like, 'Can I have a hug?' And I like, one-arm hugged him, and he was like, 'One? A one-handed hug?'" she explained. "I was like, 'Yeah, that's nice enough,' and then he tried to like, kiss me, and I go, 'You…' I go, 'This is the problem with you: You just can't take what you get.'"

Kris Jenner's advice for Khloe was to think about True and how having both parents at her birthday is the better choice. "Hopefully, when True looks back at her pictures and the moments, she'll see both of her parents there having a really good time," Kris said.