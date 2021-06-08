Television and media personality Kim Kardashian and rapper-mogul Kanye West are in the midst of a dramatic divorce. Regardless, Khloe Kardashian sent her soon-to-be ex-brother-in-law well wishes for his 44th birthday on June 8th. Based on the post, it looks like the divorce has not severed the bond between West and the Kardashian family member, as she refers to him as her "brother for life."

The Revenge Body star's post included a throwback picture of herself along, with her older sister Kim, Kanye, and former partner Tristan Thompson, enjoying a day in the ocean. The reality TV star captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Kim Kardashian shared the news of her divorce from the "Fade" rapper on a June 3rd episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While telling Khloe about her marital woes, the pop culture icon disclosed that she "felt like a failure." The series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashian will air on Thursday, June 10th.

Kim Kardashian originally filed for divorce from West earlier this year, on February 19.

Check out Khloe's birthday tribute to Ye below. In related news, in tandem with his birthday, the rapper finally unveiled a first peak at his upcoming YEEZY collection with the Gap, check that out here.