The turbulence of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been well-documented by the media press cycle, but their shared visibility together means that many followers are still holding out hope for them. The on-and-off again couple recently welcomed their second son, this time via surrogacy. But on the latest season of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed some juicy info about how that surrogacy even came about.

According to Khloe, Tristan found out that he was having a baby with another woman, Maralee Nichols, in July of 2021. He then pressured Khloe to have another baby with him, with an embryo being implanted in a surrogate just before Thanksgiving. Then, in December, Khloe found out about Maralee's pregnancy, which she said would've definitely reversed her decision on having another baby with Tristan had she known about it.

"Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with someone else?" said the 38-year-old. "I'm not that much of a sociopath. I'm a lunatic, but not that f***ing deranged."



The reality TV and basketball stars are currently co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True. As far as the future of their relationship or Tristan's involvement moving forward, none of that was addressed on the show. Khloe also talks about her feelings leading up to the pregnancy in the show.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a difficult experience," she expressed. "This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."

As of writing this article, Tristan has not addressed these remarks, so stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest tea spills in the Khloe-Tristan saga.

