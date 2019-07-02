Khloe Kardashian's 35th birthday was just a couple weeks ago and by some surprise, her cheating ex Tristan Thompson shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for the mother of his child. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️" he wrote.



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Sources now tell The Daily Mail that Khloe is "confused" by the message and Tristan is really making moves to make things right. "Tristan has been begging her to get back together, and he posted that long gushing birthday message to her too," the insider explained.

"He’s been asking her to sit down with him properly, have a heart to heart – but she’s refusing. She wants to keep things civil for True’s sake, but she doesn’t want to risk falling for him again and getting her heart broken all over again."

Tristan recently purchased a million dollar home in Los Angeles, a move that we assume was made to be closer to Khloe now that she's back to residing in Los Angeles. "He’s really keen to show her he’s changed, though – he’s even buying a big ‘family’ house near Khloé's LA home so he can have True to stay more often, and saying he’d do anything to put things right. Khloé's torn."