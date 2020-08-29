Scott Disick might’ve just let the cat out of the bag. Rumor’s had it for a while that Khloe Kardashian has been reconciling with estranged baby daddy and Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson, but Scott just gave quite the heavy hint that the two are on the up-and-up.

Disick, Khloe’s brother-in-law, responded to an Instagram post of her modeling a bikini from her swimwear brand, Good Swim.

Disick wrote, “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” The handle of course belongs to Tristan, who previously landed in hot water with his then-partner, Khloe, for cheating on her while she was pregnant with their first daughter together, True Thompson.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The affair made national headlines as he was reported to have cheated with model and Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods, but the mending of fences has been much harder to spot. Just days ago, Khloé was beloved to have been cryptically addressing rumors of a reunion by stating on her Instagram story “Not a secret, just not your business.”

An unnamed source recently went on background with People Magazine, claiming, “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,”

Neither Tristan nor Khloe has explicitly confirmed these reports, but it looks like Scott got pretty close to doing it for them.