Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship woes have been well documented. For those who don't remember, Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with a family friend, Jordyn Woods. Since then, the two have been split up although they are frequently together so that they can raise their daughter, True.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian's, Khloe left the possibility of a second child with Thompson open, although it was more of a joke. The context is as follows. Tristan and Khloe were talking about their daughter and how she is outgrowing her toys. Thompson made the point that Khloe should keep the toys in case they have another daughter. That's when Khloe suggested that she might borrow Thompson's sperm for when the time comes. However, the way she said it was pretty sarcastic, yet amusing nonetheless.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Considering Thompson and Kardashian are no longer an item, it's safe to say she would be having the child "in vitro" if and when the time comes.

As for Thompson, he seems to be living his best life and enjoying the time off from the NBA season. Of course, everything is shut down due to the Coronavirus so Thompson has been at home taking it easy. In fact, he's probably watching episodes of KUWTK, wondering how he ended up on reality TV, in the first place.