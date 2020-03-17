Even though the late Pop Smoke was ushering in a very social "we outside" movement before his untimely death last month, the coronavirus outbreak decided to have a "hold my beer" moment and cancel all those plans. Now that we're all faced to cave in for the next few weeks or longer, many are getting their affairs in order for a "quarantine bae." It even looks like Khloe Kardashian may have found one of her own!



Sharing a #MOOD meme in her Instagram Story recently that featured the sex-driven hit "Drunk In Love" by Beyoncé, Khloe had many on social media wondering who had her feeling like the Queen Bey herself. The Shade Room even hilariously alluded to the fact that baby daddy Tristan Thompson is free for an extended Netflix & Chill session now that the NBA shutdown is in full effect. Whoever it is though, let's just hope that she's practicing safe sex tips during this outbreak like the one Machine Gun Kelly shared with the world earlier. Play safe, y'all!

