Khloe Kardashian may not be ready to start dating quite yet, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made an exception Friday night for a guy who's surely going to have a memorable prom story to recount in his later years. Photos shared on Instagram reveal that Khloe went to prom with a high school student named Narbeh. We're unsure of his last name, as he simply goes by "Narbeh Kardash" on his social media accounts.

The young adult is clearly a Kardashian superfan, regularly updating his 237,000 followers with Kardashian family updates and throwbacks. KK decided to make his life by going with him, as his prom date, to the Castaway restaurant in Burbank, where, it's safe to say, there was an appropriate amount of gawking by Narbeh's fellow students from Hoover High School in Glendale, CA.

Narbeh's stan account @NarbehKardash has earned him plenty of Kardashian kred, and it turns out that he had even previously met Khloe back in December at a fan event. She's also reportedly sent him birthday messages in the past. He's also had encounters which involved the other Kardashian family members, namely Kim, proudly sharing a retweeted response she made to one of his posts.

This news comes amidst a messy time for Khloe, which follows the release of her ex husband, Lamar Odom's super candid memoir, Darkness To Light, which discloses more than a few intimate, never-before-heard details about the couple's turbulent marriage. The latest news sees Khloe texting Lamar in response to one of the stories he recounts in the book.