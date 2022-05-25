Khloe Kardashian has been through hell and back when it comes to Tristan Thompson. The Chicago Bulls star has publicly cheated on Khloe numerous time and even though she has broken up with him each time, there have been numerous instances in which she has welcomed him back into her life. These days, however, they are not together, however, Thompson remains a parent to their child, True.

In a recent podcast appearance, Khloe spoke at length about Thompson and what he true thoughts on him are. As she explains down below, Tristan has caused her a lot of pain but she knows that he is a very good father. She also wishes that more people would see the good in Thompson as she sees many of his great qualities first hand.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” Kardashian said. “I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on is just his relationship with True.”

Despite everything that has happened between these two, it's clear that Khloe still has a soft spot for the NBA star. Regardless, it is clear that Thompson has messed up too many times for them to ever get back together.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

