Khloe Kardashian has partnered with Febreze for what feels like a very random ad campaign, and the reality star is getting trolled for the lengths she'll go for a check. Of course, Khloe is a Kardashian, and the famous family are notorious for their sponsored content, regardless of how questionable the product is. Still, teaming up with Febreze when you're a multi-millionaire seems a little strange, especially when you show off your bedazzled Febreze spray bottles. Yes, bedazzled.

Khloe shared the sponsored ad on Wednesday, postingsome photos of herself lounging around the house surrounded by Febreze bottles, some of which are covered in jewels. The last shot shows a framed photo of Khloe and her daughter True, with three bedazzled bottles placed next to it. In the caption, she wrote, "The best ever. I've used @Febreze Fabric on my bed for years. Try it out and let me know what you think? #FebrezePartner forever!" Wow! That's a long time to commit to partnering with a household product company.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

Observers could not handle how absurd the ad is, noting how the Kardashians will straight up endorse absolutely anything.

However, it looks like Khloe is aware of how mind-boggled everyone is about her promoting Febreze products, as she commented on a North West parody account's post joking about the partnership.

The parody account of Kim and Kanye's oldest, called @norisblackbook, reposted the first photo Khloe shared in her sponsored ad. "Auntie Khloe wanted to branch out and work with other brands besides skinny teas and protein shakes, so she reached out to me because Kris is useless," the account explained. "I pitched her to many brands and they all passed (even @kkwbeauty), but @febreze jumped at the chance to work with her on a campaign. I wrote the first draft of the copy: 'When my sheets stink as bad as my love life, I turn to Febreze!' The company liked it, but wanted something more centered around the products." Khloe commented on the post, writing, "Lol damn" with some cry-laughing emojis, so it looks like she's not too torn up about the trolling. Secure the bag, I guess?