If you've ever uploaded or published anything on the internet, then you know the dread when you realize a mistake was made. With pictures, most people just delete their unfortunate look and move on, but for the Kardashian-Jenners, it becomes a full-blown investigative moment. Days ago, a bikini photo of Khloé Kardashian appeared online and since that time, it's reported that the reality star's team has been working overtime in order to get it scrubbed from the web. That seems like a near-impossible feat considering screenshots are plentiful, but that hasn't stopped Khloé from trying her best.

According to Page Six, Kardashian's camp called the unedited photo "beautiful" but stated that it was shared without Khloé's consent. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, reportedly said in a statement.

“Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.” The internet, however, remains defiant and it's rumored that some users have been locked out of their social media pages for posting the image. Others have complained that Twitter has kept them from accessing their accounts and some have allegedly received legal notices to remove the image. This hasn't stopped users from reacting accordingly. Check out a few responses to the controversy below.

