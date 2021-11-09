Since Friday, people all over have been mourning the tragedy that occurred at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Eight lives were lost, and hundreds of others were injured when a crowd surge took place at Travis Scott’s show, and the event has been described by many attendees as a “literal hell.”

While dealing with the aftermath, Scott has announced that he’ll be covering funeral costs for those who didn’t make it out alive, and will also be partnering with Better Help to provide mental health services to those in need after enduring so much trauma.

In the days since, several of those closest to the “90210” rapper have released statements regarding the incident, expressing their shock and disbelief at what happened. Scott’s baby mama and girlfriend, Kylie Jenner posted to her Instagram story on Sunday, and Kim Kardashian followed suit on Monday.

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” the mother of four wrote. “Just like all of you, our family is still in shock by the tragedy, we are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

While her sisters were sharing statements, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram page to show off a few sultry selfies, wearing a skin-tight printed dress that shows off her hourglass figure and rocking her signature long, blonde locks. It didn’t take long for the reality star to be bombarded with hateful comments for her “tone-deaf” photo dump.





“Read the room. The first Astroworld victim was buried yesterday,” one commenter replied. “People are watching you guys. I think we can pause this for a week or so after people died at TS concert. Just a thought,” another user added.

Several other comments flooded in, gassing the mother of one up, but those who are throwing shade refuse to be silenced. Just a few hours after showing off her dress, Khloe reposted a screenshot of Kim’s statement to her story, finally acknowledging the “mass-casualty incident.”

Do you think that Khloe Kardashian’s latest post is tone deaf with the current situation unfolding? Drop a comment and let us know.

