Khloe Kardashian was feeling a little uncomfortable watching the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, right next to her, considering her siblings did not hold back on how they really felt about the guy. The latest season of the infamous reality show following the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan premiered on Thursday night, and the now-amicable exes and co-parents, Khloe and Tristan, took in the first episode together.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

While the two of them are cool with each other now, Tristan's various cheating scandals has caused a ton of tension between them in the past. Back when Khloe and Tristan were not on great terms, Khloe's siblings—particularly Kim Kardashian—were not the biggest fans of Tristan. Considering the show was filmed many months ago, the events of the episode are long behind them, but it's still uncomfortable for Khloe to watch Tristan hear what her sisters have said about him behind his back. Khloe was live-tweeting the premiere on Thursday, and admitted that watching the show with Tristan is "awkward."

"I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around," she wrote. "Lol AWKWARD!!" The first episode chronicled the lingering fallout from Tristan's cheating scandal with former family friend, Jordyn Woods. At one point, Kim confronts the NBA star at dinner and tells him she is "livid" with him.

"The most uncomfortable dinner EVER lol," Khloe tweeted about the scene. However, onscreen, Kim claims that the evening was completely fine with no tension. "I love that Kimberly says nobody was awkward," Khloe tweeted. "Because I was tense watching that."

Kim also addressed the events of the episode on Twitter while the episode was airing, indicating that she feels very differently about Tristan now. "I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR!" she tweeted. "We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him."

The episode also saw an explosive fight break out between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, which was previewed in a clip last month. The altercation turned violent after Kim criticized Kourtney's work ethic.

