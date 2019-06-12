We all thought that the drama between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian had finally come to an end. After the final scandal involving Jordyn Woods, Tristan seemed to be out of the family for good. However, she still has some unfinished business with her daughter's father. The Kardashians never miss a chance to stir up the pot and today, Khloe did just that when she took to her Instagram story to expose her ex-boyfriend for the cheater he is.

When they initially linked up, it was rumoured that Tristan Thompson was still seeing his baby mama Jordan Craig. There were even reports that he left her while she was near the end of her pregnancy. We shouldn't really be surprised about that since, ultimately, it happened a second time when he cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth. The reality star decided to share her truth to stop all the speculation from flying around, dropping some knowledge on her millions of fans.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but...I need to say my truth," she began. "My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met," she continued. "He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way."

What do you make of Khloe's message?



