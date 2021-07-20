As the parent of a biracial child, Khloé Kardashian believes it is important for her to speak about controversial issues pertaining to race. The reality star mogul and on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson share three-year-old daughter True, and with all that has been occurring politically in the U.S., Khloé explained why she takes the time to talk with her child about topics pertaining gto race and ethnicity.

The Kardashian sister recently appeared on the Leomie Anderson Role Model podcast where she said, "I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race, or they think, 'Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.'"

"I mean, of course you do!" Khloé continued. "You're only setting them up, I think, for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world.'... I don't want her living in a bubble thinking, you know, because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that."

Khloe's other sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also the mothers of biracial children, with Kanye West and Travis Scott respectively, so she is able to speak with them about any challenges or topics to discuss with True.

"The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together," Kardashian stated. "I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I'm obviously not a woman of color." Listen to the full episode below.