Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to controversy. Recently, she and her sister Kim upset attendees at Disneyland for the preferential treatment they received. In January, Kardashian was blasted for resurfaced remarks where she said "n****r lover."

Now, more resurfaced material is getting Khloe into further trouble. A photo of the reality star dressed up as a "pimp" and posing with four Black women on a leash was shared on the Reddit community KUWTKsnark, a forum dedicated to the Kardashians. It has since gone viral.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In the post, the Reddit user wrote, "Let’s never forget *this* happened." The photo showed the four Black women in white tank tops and underwear with blue collars around their necks. It's not the first time the photo has come back to haunt Khloe. "This picture comes up so often and I’m shook every single time. The fact that EVERYONE thought this was a good idea is wild," wrote one Reddit user in response.

One of the women involved in the photo, Megean Good, has acknowledged the picture was a mistake. "That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb... and clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh," she said in an Instagram caption. "Welp, mistakes were made."

Khloe's also been in the news lately for the ongoing drama between her and Tristan Thompson after it came out that the NBA star had cheated on her. The feud has only been stoked by its depiction on Hulu's The Khardashians, and it looks like Khloe's not over it, either. She seemed to support the hashtag trending on Twitter, "f**k Tristan Thompson."

