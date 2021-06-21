The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion that aired on Sunday night revealed more than one suspected-but-unconfirmed truths, resulting in many headlines this morning. Among them: Khloe had a nose job.

Andy Cohen, the show's host, asked Khloe what was one rumor she hated hearing the most out of all the constant controversy surrounding the family. The former Revenge Body host decided to take the opportunity to set the record straight.

Khloe stated all the talk about her supposed plastic surgeries was most bothersome because she says, she's only ever had one surgery — a nose job — even noting her surgeon by name.

Cohen was the first person to give her an opportunity to speak her mind according to the star who stated, "No one’s ever asked me, you’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose."

Khloe even continued to dive into more details about her face noting, "I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox."

Cohen also prodded Khloe about the constant paternity rumors, that Robert Kardashian wasn't actually her father.

Khloe Kardashian, 2019 (L), 2007 (R) - Matt Winkelmeyer, Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

Khloe explained that the root of that particular rumor — her appearance — was what bothered her the most, because she realized her looks were ultimately fueling the questions of her paternity.

Khloe stated, "By people saying, questioning always, ‘I can’t be their equal sibling,’ it’s because of appearance — it’s not because of [genetics]. So that’s the part that’s always stung, but I’m so immune to that [paternity] part. That’s the part that hurts me the least currently."

The reality star continued to open up to Cohen, speaking about her confidence and how it was affected by the show.

"When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure," she said. "And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."

[via]