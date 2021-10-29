Khloe Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson have tested positive for COVID-19, the reality star shared via Twitter earlier today. The mother of one confirmed that she and her child are “in quarantine and following current guidelines” at the moment.

“Hi guys! I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” the 37-year-old wrote. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.”

PEOPLE reports that Kardashian previously tested positive for the virus, back in March of 2020. Her battle with COVID and her family’s reaction were documented on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Anna Khait, who’s known for competing on season 32 of Survivor dropped off a note for Kardashian in the replies. “Your natural immunity from having it the first time makes you better immune than having the Covid vaccine,” she wrote. “And goes to show you, you can still get Covid after GETTING the vaccine.”

“Not againnnnn! Sorry Khloe! Wishing you and Tutu [a] speedy recovery,” another follower wrote. Plenty of others shared their empathy for Kardashian and her young daughter.

Elsewhere, True has been in the news after her father, NBA star Tristan Thompson showed off some new photos of her, and his son, Prince, on his Instagram page. “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore,” he captioned the sweet snapshots, which you can see for yourself below.

[Via]