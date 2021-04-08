The Kardashian-Jenners have set the pop culture beauty standard, yet still, the group of models and moguls are vocal about their insecurities. Khloé Kardashian has been a trending topic for the better part of 24 hours because she has unleashed her legal team to rid the internet of a photo of her in a bikini. We previously reported on Khloé's camp stating that the picture was uploaded without Khloé's consent by an assistant, so she wanted it taken down. Some have suggested that because the picture wasn't photoshopped and altered prior to posting, the Kardashian sister is insecure.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

On Wednesday (April 7) evening, Khloe added fuel to the flames of this controversy by appearing on Instagram Live. She showed off her body from all angles and then posted the clips to her Instagram with a lengthy message about her "untouched and unfiltered" physique. She wrote that she has "every right to ask for" her photo "to not be shared" especially if it's an image that has "bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is."

Khloé also touched on the "constant ridicule and judgment" she's endured her "entire life" as the public expects her "be perfect and to meet other's standards." In the comments, her famous family members verbalized their support. Check it all out by swiping below.