After reports broke that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian had gotten back together, fans of the famous family didn't give them long before they'd find themselves in another scandal. After all, Tristan's history is exactly spot-clean. So far, they've made it work for longer than anticipated, and, according to multiple sources, they couldn't be happier.

Their cheating fiasco is surely weighing down Khloe but, as it stands, she is said to be ecstatic to be back with the father of her baby.

"She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," said a source according to PEOPLE. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy."

The Cleveland Cavaliers were left out of the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida, which reportedly angered many members of the team. However, it has given Tristan more time to chill with Khloe and True, creating a stronger bond for whenever he gets back on the court.

"They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloé enjoys it," added the source.

Because of his history, Khloe is keeping an eye on Tristan-- especially when he gets back on the road.

"Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship," explains the source. "She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family."

Do you think they'll be able to make it last?

