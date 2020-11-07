The status of their relationship remains a mystery as there have been rumors that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reunited. However, Khloé often suggests that the pair are just good friends who happen to excel at co-parenting—comments that seem to refute reports that they've rekindled their romance. Things took a turn for the couple following the Jordyn Woods scandal that divided the Kardashian-Jenner crew from sister Kylie's best friend. Many statements and a Red Table Talk episode later, Jordyn revealed that while at a party, Tristan made an unwarranted advance and kissed her.

Jordyn Woods was nixed from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars social circle and has built an empire of her own without her ex-friends by her side. Khloé and Tristan are on good terms as they raise their daughter True, but that doesn't mean that Khloé isn't finished giving Tristan a difficult time about his infidelities.

On an episode of KUWTK, Khloé and Tristan were FaceTiming as she was showing him her decorated pillow. She made herself a "friend" out of the pillow because at the time she was self-quarantining, and Tristan joked that it was much like Tom Hanks's character in the film Cast Away. Khloé told her ex that her pillow's name is "Quarantina" as he laughed, then she jabbed, “This is Tina. I know how much you like other women, so... Ba-dam-bum."

That wasn't all. Later, Khloé put on a pair of reading glasses and Tristan said, “Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test." Khloé replied, "Thank God you said, ‘On a test.’” Tristan took both quips in stride.