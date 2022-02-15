As if there wasn't enough to send Kanye West over the edge, it seems that Pete Davidson has made sure that Khloé Kardashian had a pleasant Valentine's Day. There has been an onslaught of Ye news in recent days as the rapper went from speaking negatively about his estranged wife to issuing repeated public pleas for her to take him back. It was just over a week ago when West was calling out Kim Kardashian over North West's TikTok appearances and he followed that with claims that she "kidnapped" their child and kept him from Chicago's birthday party.

Then, the world witnessed West's lyrical attack on Pete Davidson, and over the last few days, as reports surfaced that Kim was enjoying her Valentine's Day weekend with the Saturday Night Live star, Ye has been on a non-stop posting spree that came to a screeching halt this evening (February 14).

As Kim and Pete remain relatively silent amid this controversy with West—aside from Ye sharing screenshots of texts and posting them for the world to see—Khloé Kardashian seemingly entered the chat with a post to her Instagram Story. It was there that she showed off a bouquet of pink flowers and added, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete."

Of course, people believed that the bouquet came from Davidson, and soon, West deleted all of the posts he had made regarding his estranged wife and her comedian boyfriend. Additionally, while the public initially treated West's recent display in jest, Kanye began receiving backlash after Kim expressed in text messages that she feared West's behavior would cause someone harm.

Check it out below.