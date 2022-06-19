Khloé Kardashian has shot down rumors that she is dating again after splitting from Tristan Thompson, saying that she's instead focused on herself and her daughter. The rumors began when an Instagram page with the handle @KardashianSocial shared a screenshot of a text from a source that claimed she was linked to another NBA player.

"I heard she was dating another NBA player…." one message read.

When asked for a name, they replied: "No my boss couldn’t remember his name, sorry!"



"Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will," the fan page captioned the post.

Kardashian commented: “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

Kardashian has yet to be linked to anyone since breaking up with Thompson in 2021. The NBA player had infamously been found to have cheated on Kardashian during her pregnancy. After initially splitting up, they reconciled during the coronavirus pandemic but broke things off once again.

Her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, are each in relationships with Pete Davidson and Travis Barker respectfully.

Check out the comment by Kardashian on the Instagram post below.





