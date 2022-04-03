Khloé Kardashian shot down fans' accusation that she's gotten butt implants after a fan page uploaded a video of her working out on Instagram, earlier this week. Kardashian labeled the theories "silly" in her response.

“Omg u can see her implants when stretching," one fan commented on the post. "A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum,”

“Yea I see it too. Something in her butt. Like something extra,” another fan agreed to the comment.

“Lol silly goose,” Kardashian responded to the comments, as noted by Page Six. “It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad.”



Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Not everyone took Kardashian at her word. One wrote: “Naaaa stop it !!! It’s not any seam, it’s clearly another layer of something else. It’s totally cool it’s her body as long as she’s happy."

While Kardashian hasn't admitted to getting work done on her butt, she admitted during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in 2021 that she's had "injections" of some kind.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," Kardashian shared at the time. "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

Check out Kardashian's workout video below.





