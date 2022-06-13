Hot Girl Summer is about to officially begin, and so many celebrities have been letting us know that they're ready for the season with spicy bikini snaps, from Chaney Jones showing off in a scandalous one-piece earlier today to Kylie Jenner "freeing the nipple" in her Jean Paul Gaultier bathing suit.

Most recently, Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian joined the ranks, just a few weeks after she dropped off some sparkly thirst traps in honour of her new Good American Swim launch.

Her latest bikini posts appeared on her Story on Sunday, June 12th. "Cousin pool party day wooooooo," the mother of one typed over her upload, which saw her leaning her arm against the wall as she posed in the mirror, zooming the camera in closer to flex her toned body.

While things seem to be going just peachy on the 37-year-old's IG page, over on her reality show, The Kardashians, viewers have been seeing some unfortunate drama with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson play out, as she found out along with the rest of the world that he had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols.

In the most recent episode, Kim Kardashian's sleuthing helped unveil that the NBA star slept with his third child's mother shortly after Khloé threw him a grand party for his 30th birthday.

"This whole declaration is in this thing," the mother of four said. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f*cking know."





She continued, "This is paperwork that he's filed that says, 'The only time I had sexual intercourse with the petitioner, was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. The petitioner claims she is pregnant with my child and that she is due December 3. However, petitioner does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her. Therefore, I do not know if the claims that I am the father of the child are supported by fact.'"

As we now know, after he initially denied the paternity of Nichols' baby, it's since been confirmed that he is the father, though he has yet to share any photos or videos of his youngest, Theo, on social media the way he does with True and Prince.

Check out more of Khloé Kardashian's recent Instagram uploads below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.













