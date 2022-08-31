Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate earlier this month, and though the co-parents have been met with their share of struggles in the past, the reality starlet sounds optimistic about the future in her latest interview, featured in Elle on Tuesday (August 30).

"Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift," the 38-year-old shared of her experience taking care of 4-year-old True and her unnamed baby boy.

Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards -- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kardashian continued, "I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously."

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young," the California-born entrepreneur reminded readers.

As Page Six notes, it was in November of last year when the mother of two and her NBA star beau conceived their son via surrogate – just one month before Kardashian found out about the Canadian's latest cheating escapades.





Thompson fathered another little boy, named Theo, with model Maralee Nichols during his relationship with the Good American founder, and although he initially denied his paternity, the latest reports reveal that the father of four has been paying child support for his second youngest.

For her part, Kardashian began a romance with a private equity investor introduced to her by older sister Kim in the later months of her surrogate's pregnancy, though things between them eventually fizzled out – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

