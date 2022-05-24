Khloé Kardashian admits that she was "offended" by a rumor that she's gotten 12 face transplants, and says in reality, she's only gotten "one nose job." Kardashian discussed rumors about her look on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Tuesday.

“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,'” Kardashian told Amanda Hirsch.



Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

She added that she couldn't figure out how the rumor started.

“It didn’t bother me. It offended me,” she shared. “I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it.”

Kardashian continued to say it bothers her when people compare her appearance to that of her sisters.

“Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough,” she said. “Oh, my God, I hear it all the time.”

She went on: “I’ll take it, and I do think I can take it, but I don’t know the rhyme or reason."

Check out the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast below.

