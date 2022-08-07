Khloé Kardashian has reportedly split up with the private equity investor that she had begun dating earlier this summer and is once again single. The report comes just days after Kardashian and her ex, Tristian Thompson, welcomed their second baby via surrogate.

A source for ET explained to the outlet that, “Khloé and the man she was seeing fizzled out a few weeks ago. It was never very serious to begin with. Her family was aware that it wasn’t serious and didn’t think much of it, but support Khloé getting back out there and dating again. Tristan was respectful about Khloé dating again as well, but knows it is also complicated.”



Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

While they already share a four-year-old daughter and now a new baby, another source told ET that Kardashian and Thompson have no plans to reconcile. The former couple endured multiple public scandals regarding cheating during their time together.

“The two aren’t together and Khloé will have the baby full time,” a source told ET. “Khloé wants Tristan in both of the kids’ lives as much as he wants to be.”

News of Khloé's breakup comes shortly after it was reported that her sister, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months together.

[Via]