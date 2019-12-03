Social media has been a-buzz since Caitlyn Jenner revealed on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! that Khloé Kardashian hasn't "really talked" to her in five or six years. It was during that time that Caitlyn announced to the world that she was transitioning, and on the series, Caitlyn revealed that she spoke with each of the Kardashian-Jenner children, one by one, to assess how they felt about the situation.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There have been rumors over the years about Caitlyn and Khloé's strained relationship, and it looks as if TMZ has a few more to heap onto the pile. In a recent report, the outlet shared that Khloé isn't upset with Caitlyn at all and "refutes" claims that she's avoided her. They further suggest that Khloé has been "completely supportive" of Caitlyn's transition, but things did turn sour after Caitlyn released her memoir The Secrets of My Life.

In the book, Caitlyn drops a few bombs about ex-wife Kris Jenner, including that Kris was fully aware of Caitlyn's "gender issues" and saw her then-husband Bruce dress up in women's clothing frequently. Kris has denied those allegations, but they were enough to reportedly previously set Khloé on edge and ice Caitlyn out. TMZ claims that the beef seems to be one-sided, and all is good on Khloé's end.

