Khloé Kardashian has Twitter talking once again, and as per usual, the reason isn't particularly flattering. Earlier this year, the mother of one became a hot topic of conversation after she was ridiculed for failing to apply self-tanner to her hands, which were compared to "chicken feet," but this time around, it's a resurfaced clip from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that has people talking.

If you've seen the reality series, you may remember the infamous moment, which also went viral at the time it aired. Footage shows Khloé seated across from her older sister, Kim, as the SKIMS founder vents about an argument she had with her then-husband, Kanye West.





"Kanye asked me to get him a band-aid, and I said, 'Did you look in the proper place? There's a band-aid here.' He didn't like that one," Kim recalled. "So he wanted another one, and there was a band-aid there, so I put it on him and he didn't like the colour of the band-aid," she continued, obviously annoyed at the situation.

So the story goes, Kim and Ye went upstairs to their children's bedrooms, where the family matriarch uncovered some "Jesus band-aids" among North's things. Apparently, those weren't up to the "Stronger" rapper's standards.

"He was like, 'I slaved all over the world making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit, and you'd let me go out wearing a Jesus band-aid?' He said that I should've gotten him a skin colour band-aid, and I'm like, 'So I'm running around to find three different f*cking coloured band-aids?'" the mother of four said, revealing that she told Ye to "call the housekeeper," which he also didn't like.

"He said, 'Why can't you get it? You would get Saint one.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God, are you fighting with Saint?' Is this like, a thing?'" the story went on. After Kim was done speaking, Khloé chimed in with some advice that ultimately got her clowned by not only her sister, but also the internet.

The Good American founder told her sister that getting her partner the bandage would've "made him feel better," but Kim was quick to establish her boundaries and shut her down with, "I can't. That's where I draw the line."

According to Twitter users, Khloé's apparent lack of boundaries and tendency to overgive is why she's been in a messy on-again-off-again predicament with Tristan Thompson over the past few years – check out the commentary below.