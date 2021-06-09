If there is one thing that the Kardashian-Jenners will do, it's stand together in unity. The close-knit family has always stood in solidarity throughout the craziest of circumstances, from legal troubles to breakups to scandals, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to the public that for Kanye West's birthday, they would collectively show love to the Rap mogul.

Even amid their divorce, Kim poste a photo of the West family, kids included, while sharing a sweet message. "Happy Birthday

Love U for Life! [balloon emoji]," the caption read to a post that pulled in over 3.5 million likes. Over on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram, she also sent her "brother for life" well wishes with a photo that showed Kanye, Kim, Tristan Thompson, and Khloé. A "fan" thought Khloé was taking a dig at her sister's pain.

"The whole 'brother for life' this is too petty for me," commented the Instagram user before addressing Kim. "You divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for. There is so many other pictures." Khloé had the time and slid right in the comments to respond.

"Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?" she questioned. "You don't think me and my sisters talk about one another's feelings? We are with one another everyday. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don't comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know."

Khloé closed out her response by calling the user a "Weirdo!!!!!" Check out the exchange in full below.