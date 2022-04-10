Khloé Kardashian reflected on her relationship with Tristan Thompson during a recent interview with ABC, and finally admitted that the NBA player is "not the guy for me.” Kardashian and Thompson began dating back in 2016, but after it was revealed that Thompson had cheated, the two split up and got back together on multiple occasions.

“With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time,” Kardashian told Robin Roberts during The Kardashians: An ABC News Special on Wednesday.



Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Reflecting on the affair, she continued: “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to True] and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

Despite their relationship drama, Kardashian says that Thompson is still “a great guy” as well as a great dad, but he’s “just not the guy for me.”

Kardashian also discussed what it's like sharing her most personal moments with the public, admitting that there's time she wishes she could have some privacy.

“We all crave those times, we definitely do, but I think we all know what we signed up for," she explained. "What I go through on social media is not what I go through in real life.”

[Via]