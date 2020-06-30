If there's one person whose bad side you do not want to get on, hip-hop's "thug misses" herself Khia would definitely be it. Just ask Lil Wayne how he feels after getting verbally obliterated by the "My Neck, My Back" rapper in a now-viral video clip.



Image: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Recorded for her cult hit web series titled Gag Order Live, Khia went all the way in on Weezy for the comments he made earlier this month where he criticized what many believed to be Black America as a whole for the way they've been approaching the protests in honor of George Floyd. Much like actor Lakeith Stanfield's comments towards the Funeral rap icon, Khia was appalled at how Wayne could set himself apart from a movement rooted in standing up for the social justice of Black men and women across the world. While her choice of words were extremely offensive, particularly the jabs at his daughter Reginae Carter and her rapper ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci, many people actually agreed with Khia's overall anger at Lil Wayne's stance on protesting for issues Black people deal with in America everyday.

Take a look at the video below, and see if you can keep count of the amount of times Khia rips Lil Wayne a new one with her words: