Kheris Releases An Undeniable Bop With "Drop Top Thang"

The ever-evolving music industry makes it difficult to keep up with every single emerging artist but there are a few that come out the gates with nothing but star potential. Singer Kheris Rogers, known as simply Kheris, is a star in the making whose grown in popularity as a CEO of Flexin In My Complexion and model with a huge social media following.

Teen Vogue’s 21 Under 21 award recipient made her musical debut this month with the release of her new single, "Drop Top Thang." Shared alongside stunning visuals, Kheris dives into teenage romance with infectious melodies that'll look in your head. Lyrically, she's serving quotable with references to Anita Baker and the Mona Lisa.

If you aren't familiar with Kheris yet, press play below and soak in the star potential/

Quotable Lyrics

Anita Baker couldn't find a sweeter love

If it is what it was, then we send it up

Like I drop everything when you hit me up

That was a dub