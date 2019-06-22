Khao Recruits Cali's Finest On "Unified," Featuring Nipsey Hussle, The Game, Snoop Dogg & More

While the world has been preoccupied with drops from the likes of Gucci Mane and Lil Nas X this weekend, West Coast producer Khao was quietly dropping off the posse cut that dreams are made of with his newest offering "Unified."

The stacked new track is exclusive to West Coast entries with a complete lineup including Snoop Dogg, The Game, Problem, Mozzy, Ice-T, E-40, and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Khao reveals that the collaboration came to be through some curation on his part with some help from collaborator Caviar. In addition, Khao stats the proceeds from the song will be going toward Nipsey's Crenshaw hometown "by providing education resources through Khao’s Bridge DA Gap program."

"I am excited for the world to hear ‘Unified'," Khao adds. "I believe Nipsey Hussle’s verse will have a positive impact on the hip-hop and Crenshaw communities. His voice was so profound. When people hear his lyrics, they will literally be in awe, because it’s so foretelling. Nipsey saw a lot of things coming. Nipsey Hussle and I shared a mutual passion for uplifting inner city communities [...] Not only were we restoring this magical sound—but creating peace in the West Coast community by bringing the ‘Bloods’ and ‘Crips’ together and unifying people through music."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in the Forbes, and I ain't relaxin'

I been to war as a famous rapper (Hey)

I made mills, then I paid my taxes

Then I wifed up my favorite actress

And post pictures on vacation with a lengthy caption

-Nipsey Hussle