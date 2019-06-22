mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Khao Recruits Cali's Finest On "Unified," Featuring Nipsey Hussle, The Game, Snoop Dogg & More

Milca P.
June 22, 2019 17:34
182 Views
10
3
CoverCover

Unified
Khao Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, The Game, Problem, G Perico, Ice T, E-40 & Mozzy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Khao comes through with the ultimate posse cut.


While the world has been preoccupied with drops from the likes of Gucci Mane and Lil Nas X this weekend, West Coast producer Khao was quietly dropping off the posse cut that dreams are made of with his newest offering "Unified."

The stacked new track is exclusive to West Coast entries with a complete lineup including Snoop Dogg, The Game, Problem, Mozzy, Ice-T, E-40, and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Khao reveals that the collaboration came to be through some curation on his part with some help from collaborator Caviar. In addition, Khao stats the proceeds from the song will be going toward Nipsey's Crenshaw hometown "by providing education resources through Khao’s Bridge DA Gap program."

"I am excited for the world to hear ‘Unified'," Khao adds. "I believe Nipsey Hussle’s verse will have a positive impact on the hip-hop and Crenshaw communities. His voice was so profound. When people hear his lyrics, they will literally be in awe, because it’s so foretelling. Nipsey saw a lot of things coming. Nipsey Hussle and I shared a mutual passion for uplifting inner city communities [...] Not only were we restoring this magical sound—but creating peace in the West Coast community by bringing the ‘Bloods’ and ‘Crips’ together and unifying people through music."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in the Forbes, and I ain't relaxin'
I been to war as a famous rapper (Hey)
I made mills, then I paid my taxes
Then I wifed up my favorite actress
And post pictures on vacation with a lengthy caption

-Nipsey Hussle

Khao
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  3
  182
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Khao Nipsey Hussle Snoop Dogg The Game Problem G Perico Ice T E-40 Mozzy new music new song Songs california west coast los angeles long beach
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Khao Recruits Cali's Finest On "Unified," Featuring Nipsey Hussle, The Game, Snoop Dogg & More
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject