Whether you're ringing in the season as the Grinch or Buddy the Elf, the holidays are upon us. Millions of people are scrambling to find that perfect gift for their loved ones—and themselves—and the effort can be a financial blow to one's bank account during these winter months. Companies like to offer layaway options so people can pay off their items over time, and an NFL player wanted to do what he could to help strangers alleviate financial stress brought on this time of year.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack warmed the hearts of 300 Wal-Mart shoppers when he paid off their holiday layaway accounts in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida. The store announced the good deed on their Facebook Page by writing, "We have some wonderful News! If you have an active Holiday Layaway account at your local Ft. Pierce Wal-Mart, you account has been paid off! We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly greatful for everything you have done for them!"

The 28-year-old football star is known for his generous efforts, and the representative of his foundation shared that Mack visited the Wal-Mart location and told management that he wanted to be a "secret Santa."